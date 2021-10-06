Abused Marshall Co. dog making big strides in road to recovery

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A dog who was abused and abandoned on the side of the road earlier this year is making big strides in his road to recovery.

The Marshall County Humane Society posted an update of “Mango’ on their Facebook page Wednesday.

We first told you about Mango a few weeks ago, when he was found abandoned and in bad shape on the side of the road.

Based on the most recent picture -- it looks like his recovery is going well

