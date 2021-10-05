Advertisement

YWCA honors officers for work with domestic violence victims

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The YWCA is honoring local police officers for their work with victims of domestic violence.

Eleven officers were recognized for going above and beyond during a news conference Tuesday morning. All were from the South Bend, Mishawaka, or St. Joe County police departments.

“I think it’s so important to recognize them because I think that, first of all, they’re the foundation, they’re the first responder for domestic violence,” says Susan Tybon, President and CEO of YWCA North Central Indiana. “With the incidents of domestic violence increasing and homicides increasing, their jobs are just so much more difficult, so I think I think whenever anybody is doing anything to help your mission, it’s important to say thank you.”

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and sadly, cases are on the rise in our communities.

If you or someone you know needs help, the YWCA has a number you can call or text, any time of day or night.

That number is: 866-YES-YWCA

