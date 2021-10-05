Advertisement

Trick or treating event returns to Four Winds Field Oct. 25

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the fourth year in a row, the South Bend Cubs will partner with the South Bend Police Department for Stu and Swoop’s Cops and Goblins trick or treating event on Monday, October 25 at Four Winds Field. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and trick or treating will run until 7:30 p.m.

This event will be limited to 8,000 ticketed guests. Tickets can be picked up at the South Bend Police Department and the Cubs Den Team Store beginning October 11.

Additional locations to pick up tickets will be announced on the South Bend Police Department’s Facebook page. Tickets will not be made available on the day of the event and only those with a ticket will be allowed to enter. Those interested in attending are encouraged to get their tickets early to guarantee entry.

Families with tickets for each member will be allowed to enter the stadium through the centerfield gate, located at the corner of Western Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard, between the buildings of The Ivy at Berlin Place. Guests will be allowed to park in any paved lot around the stadium for free with the exception of the Ivy at Berlin resident parking lots.

