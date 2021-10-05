“Sting more when you beat yourself:” Irish look to bounce back after Cincinnati loss

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Head coach Brian Kelly said after the game on Saturday that the Irish did not do the basics of the game right... plain and simple.

From dropped passes to broken tackles to bad decisions, Notre Dame kept getting in their own way on Saturday.

Now the Golden Domers are on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff picture with an expectation that they need to win every game left on the schedule.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says the team has to identify where they went wrong and they go from there.

“It’s similar to what I talked about,” Kelly said. “I think they sting more when you beat yourself. I don’t want to take anything away from Cincinnati, but they sting more when you beat yourself. We just really need to coach better and put our kids in better position to succeed and our players need to play better. So, this is all in on this. If there were no players in the building, you’d feel the same way because I think the coaches feel that sting as well.”

The Irish hit the road this weekend as they take the trip to Blacksburg to play Virginia Tech.

That kicks off at 7:30 on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.