St. Joe Co. commissioners looking to create ‘Storm Water District’

By Mark Peterson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The well is dry when it comes to funding flood control projects in St. Joseph County.

Today, the county commissioners approved a $75,000 study into the possible creation of a Storm Water District. The county has a list of flood and erosion control projects totaling $9-$10 million.

A Storm Water District could impose fees on property owners to raise funds needed to carry out those projects.

“This isn’t a study where those rates are automatically going to be thrown in,” Sky Medors, St. joseph County engineer. “It’s just a study to figure out what type of rates we would need to fund the projects that we have so that there is a way to go forward with potentially planning a district to serve those stormwater projects.”

Officials say floods in St. Joseph County have been more frequent and severe in recent years.

