President Biden discusses infrastructure, agenda in Michigan

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WNDU) - President Biden visited the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324 in Howell, Michigan on Monday.

The President was joined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

President Biden hopes to sell Americans on his proposed infrastructure and social safety net reforms.

“We stopped investing in ourselves, but we risk losing our edge,” Biden says. “Our infrastructure used to be the best in the world. It’s now 13th, which means they can move protected better than we can do it.”

Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda consists of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package and a $3.5 trillion social safety net expansion bill. Biden said both are essential to the country’s economic growth, especially for middle class and working families.

