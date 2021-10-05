Police investigating after four-year-old shot in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a 4-year-old was shot Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Queen Street in South Bend.

Police say the child was shot in the lower leg area and taken to the hospital. Fortunately, we’re told the child’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

When officers arrived, one individual initially refused to come out of the home but eventually cooperated. Two adults and two kids were in the home at the time of the shooting. Both adults have been taken in for questioning.

Animal control was also called to the scene to remove a dog from the home. The investigation is ongoing.

