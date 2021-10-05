Advertisement

Notre Dame swim coach resigns after lawsuit dismissal

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame swim coach has abruptly resigned. And the associate head coach, Aaron Bell, is also no longer with the team.

Mike Litzinger was accused of gender and pregnancy discrimination in a lawsuit filed against the university last spring by former associate head coach April Jensen. The suit also claimed Jensen was paid significantly less than Bell, even though both had the same title.

The case had a mutual request for dismissal last week, which often implies an out-of-court settlement. Notre Dame’s scheduled swim meet for this weekend is canceled.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two barns within a five mile radius caught fire just hours apart in Elkhart County over the...
Elkhart County man heartbroken after family’s century-old barn burnt down
Breaking news update
UPDATE: 1 dead in Elkhart apartment fire
Gunfire effects multiple businesses in Downtown South Bend and injures one
Gunfire in Downtown South Bend injures one and affects multiple businesses
The cyclist has been identified as 35-year-old Jared McCain of Elkhart.
Cyclist seriously injured following hit-and-run in Elkhart
Hotel Elkhart at full capacity after grand reopening
Elkhart Hotel at full capacity this weekend after grand-reopening

Latest News

President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
President Biden discusses infrastructure, agenda in Michigan
The case had a mutual request for dismissal last week, which often implies an out-of-court...
Notre Dame swim coach resigns after lawsuit dismissal
The President was joined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.
President Biden discusses infrastructure, agenda in Michigan
Fire departments are reminding everyone to know the difference between smoke alarms and carbon...
Important reminders during Fire Prevention Week