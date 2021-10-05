Notre Dame swim coach resigns after lawsuit dismissal

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame swim coach has abruptly resigned. And the associate head coach, Aaron Bell, is also no longer with the team.

Mike Litzinger was accused of gender and pregnancy discrimination in a lawsuit filed against the university last spring by former associate head coach April Jensen. The suit also claimed Jensen was paid significantly less than Bell, even though both had the same title.

The case had a mutual request for dismissal last week, which often implies an out-of-court settlement. Notre Dame’s scheduled swim meet for this weekend is canceled.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.