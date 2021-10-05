Advertisement

Mild weather continues...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TILL WET AT TIMES... Our best chance for rain comes Thursday into early Friday...with less chances Wednesday and later Friday. Most of the weekend will be dry and warm. Another chance of showers late Sunday into early next week. There is NO cold air in sight...

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with a shower in a few spots. Areas of fog developing. Low: 60, Wind: E 5-10

Wednesday: Patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with a shower in some areas. High: 74, Wind: E 5-10

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a shower around. Low: 62

Thursday: Cloudy with times of rain. High: 72

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two barns within a five mile radius caught fire just hours apart in Elkhart County over the...
Elkhart County man heartbroken after family’s century-old barn burnt down
Breaking news update
UPDATE: 1 dead in Elkhart apartment fire
Gunfire effects multiple businesses in Downtown South Bend and injures one
Gunfire in Downtown South Bend injures one and affects multiple businesses
The cyclist has been identified as 35-year-old Jared McCain of Elkhart.
Cyclist seriously injured following hit-and-run in Elkhart
Hotel Elkhart at full capacity after grand reopening
Elkhart Hotel at full capacity this weekend after grand-reopening

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Staying cloudy with morning fog on Wednesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Mostly Dry on Tuesday, Watching Rain for the Second Half of the Week
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Wet at Times, but Still Mild