Junior Achievement starts JA Biztown construction in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday, Junior Achievement starts construction on their new JA BizTown.

The hands-on program will give 5th- and 6th-graders the chance to learn about money, sticking to budgets and building their own businesses.

“They come here after having twelve lessons at school with their teachers to prep,” says Jessica Hilary, a director for JA. “They spend the day running the town really, and learning more about financial literacy and work-readiness skills. Anything from going to the bank and opening an account, to shopping at the store.”

The JA BizTown Facility will be located at ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. Construction will last for at least a few months. Junior Achievement says they’re hoping to welcome kids to BizTown in the Spring.

JA currently offers programming in all seven Elkhart County school districts, as well as private schools.

