Important reminders during Fire Prevention Week

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s National Fire Prevention Week, and the theme is ‘Learn the Sounds of Fire safety.’

Fire departments are reminding everyone to know the difference between smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms.

And when either one goes off, it’s important to evacuate, rather than investigate.

“Fires spread quick, especially with new furniture materials and the things that we have in our house these days,” said Capt. Ryan Takacs of the South Bend Fire Department. “People think they have more than three minutes, that’s false. Three minutes is going to be your max that you have to get out of your house.”

It’s also important to have an evacuation plan in place, and to practice it regularly, especially with your kids.

