IDOH deploying strike team for Covid testing, vaccination in South Bend

The Indiana Department of Health is concerned about the rising rates of the Delta variant and the low rates of fully vaccinated people in Indiana.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday they will deploy a strike team for COVID-19 testing and vaccination beginning Wednesday, October 6 through Saturday, October 9, 2021.

This will be held at Four Winds Field (501 W. South St., South Bend, IN 46601) from 12:00 p.m. – 8 p.m. each of the days.

No appointment is necessary. Both rapid and PCR tests will be available. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available.

There is no cost for testing or the vaccine. For more information on COVID-19 testing or vaccine, please visit www.coronavirus.in.gov

