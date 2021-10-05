IDOH deploying strike team for Covid testing, vaccination in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday they will deploy a strike team for COVID-19 testing and vaccination beginning Wednesday, October 6 through Saturday, October 9, 2021.

This will be held at Four Winds Field (501 W. South St., South Bend, IN 46601) from 12:00 p.m. – 8 p.m. each of the days.

No appointment is necessary. Both rapid and PCR tests will be available. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available.

There is no cost for testing or the vaccine. For more information on COVID-19 testing or vaccine, please visit www.coronavirus.in.gov

