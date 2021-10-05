Heated debate over short-term rentals in New Buffalo

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - The conversation continues in New Buffalo as dozens of residents fight to keep their short-term rentals.

“There’s 13 people right now in a lawsuit. You can make that go away quick by just giving them a permit...It’s not right and it’s not fair. And the council should make things just before they start changing the law,” said one resident.

During a city council meeting Monday, several residents expressed concerns over a proposed ordinance that, if approved, would impact short-term rentals.

“I am a property owner and the value of my property is going to be substantially diminished,” said Resident Bill Logothetis.

“I know this council is made up of good people and they are trying to do the right thing, but I am here to say they could not be more wrong,” said one resident.

“The intend of the regulation is not to restrict or limit short-term rentals...safeguards to protect the consumer, the property owner, surrounding neighbors and emergency responders,” said City Manager Darwin Watson.

In a statement, City of New Buffalo mayor John Humphrey said, “Tonight we took the first steps in correcting this City’s ability to manage its tourism. The narrative we are eliminating rentals has never been true, it’s a distraction intended to prevent any regulation at all. The City of New Buffalo will retain its existing 150 rentals and eventually allow short term rentals to grow in designated areas.”

At a meeting last month, some commissioners said there needs to be more restrictions on rentals, but said the ordinance was “completely unfair” and “it’s difficult to make a decision without more data.”

