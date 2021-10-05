Advertisement

Heated debate over short-term rentals in New Buffalo

Heated debate over short-term rentals in New Buffalo
Heated debate over short-term rentals in New Buffalo(wndu)
By Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - The conversation continues in New Buffalo as dozens of residents fight to keep their short-term rentals.

“There’s 13 people right now in a lawsuit. You can make that go away quick by just giving them a permit...It’s not right and it’s not fair. And the council should make things just before they start changing the law,” said one resident.

During a city council meeting Monday, several residents expressed concerns over a proposed ordinance that, if approved, would impact short-term rentals.

“I am a property owner and the value of my property is going to be substantially diminished,” said Resident Bill Logothetis.

“I know this council is made up of good people and they are trying to do the right thing, but I am here to say they could not be more wrong,” said one resident.

“The intend of the regulation is not to restrict or limit short-term rentals...safeguards to protect the consumer, the property owner, surrounding neighbors and emergency responders,” said City Manager Darwin Watson.

In a statement, City of New Buffalo mayor John Humphrey said, “Tonight we took the first steps in correcting this City’s ability to manage its tourism. The narrative we are eliminating rentals has never been true, it’s a distraction intended to prevent any regulation at all. The City of New Buffalo will retain its existing 150 rentals and eventually allow short term rentals to grow in designated areas.”

At a meeting last month, some commissioners said there needs to be more restrictions on rentals, but said the ordinance was “completely unfair” and “it’s difficult to make a decision without more data.”

Stay with 16 News Now on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news update
UPDATE: 1 dead in Elkhart apartment fire
One killed, four injured in rollover crash.
South Bend teen killed in rollover crash
One person dead following apparent road rage incident
Road rage incident ends with one dead
The cyclist has been identified as 35-year-old Jared McCain of Elkhart.
Cyclist seriously injured following hit-and-run in Elkhart
Elkhart County barn fire
Two more barn fires under investigation in Elkhart County

Latest News

The Indiana Department of Health is concerned about the rising rates of the Delta variant and...
IDOH deploying strike team for Covid testing, vaccination in South Bend
Two barns within a five mile radius caught fire just hours apart in Elkhart County over the...
Elkhart County man heartbroken after family’s century-old barn burnt down
Gunfire effects multiple businesses in Downtown South Bend and injures one
Gunfire in Downtown South Bend injures one and affects multiple businesses
Two barns within a five-mile radius catch fire just hours apart in Elkhart County.
Barn fires continue across Michiana