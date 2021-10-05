First Alert Forecast: Mostly Dry on Tuesday, Watching Rain for the Second Half of the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a very slight chance of a shower during the afternoon. These showers will be few and far between. Some peaks of sun will be seen this afternoon. Staying mild. High of 74.

TUESDAY NIGHT: The slight chance of a shower will continue to be possible through the evening hours. We remain under mostly cloudy skies and drop temperatures into the lower 60s by Wednesday morning. Low of 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine throughout the day. A few light showers are again possible during the afternoon and evening. The best chances of a shower are in our far southern counties. Highs remain in the middle 70s with a light breeze. High of 76.

THURSDAY: Thursday morning begins with some scattered showers. An upper low moving up from the Gulf of Mexico will bring lots of moisture along with it. Throughout the day on Thursday, we see the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain could be seen inside of the heavier showers and storms. High of 72.

LONG RANGE: The showers and storms continue into Friday with heavier pockets of rain likely. After the rain moves out during the evening on Friday, we will see the clouds begin to clear. Saturday we will see a very slight chance of a brief shower during the evening with a very nice and mostly dry day. Sunday features a chance for a shower as well with just a few chances of rain heading into next week. Temperatures remaining in the 70s during our forecast period.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, October 4th, 2021

Monday’s High: 73

Monday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: 0.15″

