Advertisement

Elkhart man sentenced to 18 years in prison

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Lawrence Hansford, age 45, was sentenced after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm following a two-day jury trial in May of 2021.

Hansford was sentenced to 216 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Hansford held several people hostage with a machete in February of 2020. When law enforcement responded, Hansford went to his camper and put the machete next to a 12-gauge shotgun inside. Law enforcement found both the 12-gauge shotgun and the machete in Hansford’s camper.

Hansford’s prior convictions include battery resulting in bodily injury, second degree assault, burglary, and dealing methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the St. Joseph County Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two barns within a five mile radius caught fire just hours apart in Elkhart County over the...
Elkhart County man heartbroken after family’s century-old barn burnt down
Breaking news update
UPDATE: 1 dead in Elkhart apartment fire
Gunfire effects multiple businesses in Downtown South Bend and injures one
Gunfire in Downtown South Bend injures one and affects multiple businesses
The cyclist has been identified as 35-year-old Jared McCain of Elkhart.
Cyclist seriously injured following hit-and-run in Elkhart
Hotel Elkhart at full capacity after grand reopening
Elkhart Hotel at full capacity this weekend after grand-reopening

Latest News

Child hospitalized by gunshot wound in South Bend Tuesday morning.
4-year-old injured in South Bend shooting
An Elkhart Man is sentenced to 18 years in prison for being an armed career criminal.
Elkhart man gets 18 years in prison
A new brain-controlled breakthrough device is helping people regain the use of their hands...
Medical Moment: Breakthrough stroke recovery
A new brain-controlled breakthrough device is helping people regain the use of their hands...
Medical Moment: Breakthrough stroke recovery