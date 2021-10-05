Elkhart man sentenced to 18 years in prison

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Lawrence Hansford, age 45, was sentenced after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm following a two-day jury trial in May of 2021.

Hansford was sentenced to 216 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Hansford held several people hostage with a machete in February of 2020. When law enforcement responded, Hansford went to his camper and put the machete next to a 12-gauge shotgun inside. Law enforcement found both the 12-gauge shotgun and the machete in Hansford’s camper.

Hansford’s prior convictions include battery resulting in bodily injury, second degree assault, burglary, and dealing methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the St. Joseph County Police Department.

