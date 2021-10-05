Advertisement

Elk. Co. middle schoolers get hands-on manufacturing experience

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Patrick Industries and Horizon Education Alliance want to send 3,000 Elkhart County 8th graders to explore the world of manufacturing.

Organizers with Horizon Education Alliance say the goal is to show students that they can grow up to find good-paying jobs right in their own hometown.

Tuesday, students for West Side Middle School got some hands-on experience at Aluminum Metals in Elkhart to celebrate Manufacturing Day 2021.

“The manufacturing industry in Elkhart County is growing, and it’s important to us that we invest in the next generation and get them excited about the career opportunities available,” says Patrick President Jeff Rodino.

“The neat part about AMC is, again, growing our community and our young minds. So we start here at our facility at an entry-level position, and the fact that they can truly earn a great living going forward as long as they have the commitment and dedication to our industry just shows them that there are other ways to continue to be successful if college is not their path,” says AMC Aluminum president Mark Whitt.

Organizers hope events like this will help Elkhart County continue to be a manufacturing powerhouse for the state.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two barns within a five mile radius caught fire just hours apart in Elkhart County over the...
Elkhart County man heartbroken after family’s century-old barn burnt down
Breaking news update
UPDATE: 1 dead in Elkhart apartment fire
Gunfire effects multiple businesses in Downtown South Bend and injures one
Gunfire in Downtown South Bend injures one and affects multiple businesses
The cyclist has been identified as 35-year-old Jared McCain of Elkhart.
Cyclist seriously injured following hit-and-run in Elkhart
Hotel Elkhart at full capacity after grand reopening
Elkhart Hotel at full capacity this weekend after grand-reopening

Latest News

Child hospitalized by gunshot wound in South Bend Tuesday morning.
4-year-old injured in South Bend shooting
Elkhart man sentenced to 18 years in prison
An Elkhart Man is sentenced to 18 years in prison for being an armed career criminal.
Elkhart man gets 18 years in prison
A new brain-controlled breakthrough device is helping people regain the use of their hands...
Medical Moment: Breakthrough stroke recovery
A new brain-controlled breakthrough device is helping people regain the use of their hands...
Medical Moment: Breakthrough stroke recovery