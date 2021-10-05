Elk. Co. middle schoolers get hands-on manufacturing experience

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Patrick Industries and Horizon Education Alliance want to send 3,000 Elkhart County 8th graders to explore the world of manufacturing.

Organizers with Horizon Education Alliance say the goal is to show students that they can grow up to find good-paying jobs right in their own hometown.

Tuesday, students for West Side Middle School got some hands-on experience at Aluminum Metals in Elkhart to celebrate Manufacturing Day 2021.

“The manufacturing industry in Elkhart County is growing, and it’s important to us that we invest in the next generation and get them excited about the career opportunities available,” says Patrick President Jeff Rodino.

“The neat part about AMC is, again, growing our community and our young minds. So we start here at our facility at an entry-level position, and the fact that they can truly earn a great living going forward as long as they have the commitment and dedication to our industry just shows them that there are other ways to continue to be successful if college is not their path,” says AMC Aluminum president Mark Whitt.

Organizers hope events like this will help Elkhart County continue to be a manufacturing powerhouse for the state.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.