Early voting underway for Concord Community Schools referendum extension

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Early voting is underway in the Concord school district, where voters are facing one question this year: should the current referendum be extended at a lower rate?

If passed, that translates to lower property taxes, while still providing funding for Concord Community Schools. Even though some might not think an off year as an important election, election coordinators beg to differ.

“Because it’s important!” says Kelsey McClure, voter outreach coordinator. “It effects them directly. It’s a local question. It effects the schools, the kids who go to this school, the teachers, the staff. It effects the people who live and work in the Concord school community, so they’re the ones who get to have the say.”

Absentee voting lasts until election day on Nov. 2. It’s held during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, at the Lincoln Center in Elkhart.

This election is for voters in the Concord school district only.

