COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at Adams High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held Tuesday at Adams High School in South Bend.

It’s the first of five clinics that will happen across South Bend public schools. It’s a chance for students to get their COVID-19 vaccine and for some faculty to get their booster shot.

Adams High School Principal Jim Seitz says getting more students vaccinated means they’re less likely to go back to eLearning.

“Our goal, as we’ve said all school year, is to keep our students in school,” Seitz says. “Whatever it takes to do that, we know that we cannot go back to eLearning because the best situation for learning for all of our students is in-person learning. And that’s our goal. That’s what we’re going to do.”

The school did ask for parent permission from all students before giving the vaccine. Parents and community members were also allowed to go to the school to get a shot.

