Concession stand break-ins at Marian High School

By Mark Peterson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Bad guys have been stealing goodies at Mishawaka Marian High School.

School officials say there have been five attempted break-ins in the last three weeks at concession stands on campus that serve the athletic fields. One of the attempts was not successful, four were successful.

Perhaps It’s commonplace to see outstanding feats of athleticism on the football field, but it’s concerning to know they’re also taking place in the nearby paint storage area.

There, thieves broke through locked steel doors and scaled a wall seven or so feet tall, to touch down in the concession stand used to serve football crowds.

“Really, it’s just been candy, and pop, and Gatorade that they’ve taken, but a significant amount,” said Marian Athletic Director Steve Ravotto.”I think our total was about $5,000 in merchandise the first times, so, that’s an awful lot of candy and pop and what not.”

In response to the repeated break-ins, the concession stands have been emptied and are only stocked at the last minute on gamedays.

After hours, a pickup truck is parked in front of the doors to provide a barricade.

A police report has been filed at the search for suspect tips began today on Facebook.

“Obviously, I think somebody knows, you know, what’s going on, you know. Kids more than likely, but you know they’re bringing around a lot of merchandise, a lot of candy, and pop, so their friends or acquaintances, know you, it would be nice if they would help us and report that to the Mishawaka Police Department. Hopefully, we can find the person that did this, and maybe get some restitution,” said Ravotto.

