Authorities investigating arson on South Bend Police vehicle

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating what they say is a believed arson to one of their police vehicles. It happened after midnight Tuesday in the 900 block of Lake Street.

No officers were in the vehicle or injured during the time of the fire. A neighbor was able to extinguish the fire before further damage and/or danger occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Bend Police Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263.

