Wet at Times, but Still Mild

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - DAMP WEATHER PATTERN... We’re stuck in a wet, or at least damp, weather pattern for a while. No, it will NOT rain the entire time, but there will be scattered showers possible each day through the weekend. The best chance for rain will come Thursday into Friday. While the overall weather pattern will change a bit next week, but no big changes are expected...

