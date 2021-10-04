Advertisement

Preparing for flu season

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - October is here, which means flu season has started.

Dr. Jim Harris, an allergist at the South Bend Clinic, said now is the time to get the flu shot.

Flu cases are already here, and Dr. Harris expects this flu season to be much worse than last year.

He also says it’s safe to get both the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

The flu shot lasts about six months, so getting it now ensures that it will protect you through the winter months.

“You cannot get the flu from the flu shot itself, it’s very safe to get,” Dr. Harris said. “Problem is, people get other viruses, and they think it might be the flu they’re having, but you really cannot get the flu from the flu shot.”

The South Bend Clinic accepts walk-ins for the flu shot, Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news update
UPDATE: 1 dead in Elkhart apartment fire
One killed, four injured in rollover crash.
South Bend teen killed in rollover crash
One person dead following apparent road rage incident
Road rage incident ends with one dead
Elkhart County barn fire
Two more barn fires under investigation in Elkhart County
Mishawaka School's first Trunk or Treat event
Mishawaka School’s Trunk or Treat event draws out larger crowd than expected

Latest News

Hotel Elkhart at full capacity after grand reopening
Elkhart Hotel at full capacity this weekend after grand-reopening
Elkhart Hotel at full capacity after Grand Reopening
Elkhart Hotel at full capacity after Grand Reopening
501 W Indiana Apartment Fire
501 W Indiana Apartment Fire
The cyclist has been identified as 35-year-old Jared McCain of Elkhart.
Cyclist seriously injured following hit-and-run in Elkhart