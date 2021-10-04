Preparing for flu season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - October is here, which means flu season has started.

Dr. Jim Harris, an allergist at the South Bend Clinic, said now is the time to get the flu shot.

Flu cases are already here, and Dr. Harris expects this flu season to be much worse than last year.

He also says it’s safe to get both the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

The flu shot lasts about six months, so getting it now ensures that it will protect you through the winter months.

“You cannot get the flu from the flu shot itself, it’s very safe to get,” Dr. Harris said. “Problem is, people get other viruses, and they think it might be the flu they’re having, but you really cannot get the flu from the flu shot.”

The South Bend Clinic accepts walk-ins for the flu shot, Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.