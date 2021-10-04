Pedestrian struck by car outside Linebacker Lounge

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What happened nearly two years ago on a home game weekend east of the Notre Dame campus--happened again two days ago.

South Bend Police got the call at about 1:10 Saturday morning. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing Edison Road just west of South Bend Avenue. The pedestrian was not at a designated crosswalk.

Police say the unidentified pedestrian was unconscious and was rushed to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and told police they never saw the pedestrian. “And it wasn’t that long ago that there was a similar incident in which that resulted in the fatality of Hannah Turgeon,” recalled South Bend Police Sgt. Kayla Miller.

On October 13th, 2019, Notre Dame graduate Hannah Turgeon came back to campus to attend a football game with her father.

Surveillance video showed her venturing into the street to talk to a rideshare driver, then being hit by a passing SUV as she turned to get back on the sidewalk.

“There is a $10,000 enhanced reward for any information that leads to the solving of Hannah’s case,” said Sgt. Miller, who oversees Michiana Crime Stoppers.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene. The vehicle had a unique row of lights that ran across the back bumper between the taillights.

“It was a busy weekend, there was a lot of people out hat weekend, it was a home game, and I think it’s important that anybody that was there or in that area that may have seen or heard something, even if you think it’s extremely minute, you have no idea that could be the missing puzzle piece that’s needed for this case.”

It is presumed that the victim of last Saturday’s collision suffered non-life-threatening injuries, in that the police task force that investigates all fatal crashes was not assigned to the case.

