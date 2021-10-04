Notre Dame Men’s Basketball practices get underway for the season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Practices for college basketball are officially underway.

Notre Dame Men’s Basketball coach Mike Brey is focusing on getting his team back to the NCAA Tournament.

The Irish have not been to the Big Dance since the 2016-2017 season.

“Very motivated to get us back,” Brey said. “We’ve gone through that cycle a couple of times. I think 2007 probably would’ve been the last time where I felt like the same frame of mind. Like we really need to get back. I put immense pressure on myself to do that and to get this group back. We have certainly made some changes with staff that I felt like we needed to do to really kind of be in the best position. I kind of like where we’re at.”

Now as was expected, the Maui Invitational will not take place in Hawaii this year due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Instead it will take place in Las Vegas during the week of Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.