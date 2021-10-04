Irish want more production from wide receivers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As Notre Dame Football works out its quarterback situation over the next week, they’ll also be looking to get more production from their receivers.

“Yeah they were switching it up a lot,” tight end Michael Mayer said. ‘We knew coming in they were going to play a lot of man. But they also played a decent amount of zone too. I don’t know. Maybe they tricked us a little bit. I’m not sure. I don’t know. But we when there’s plays that are there to make, we gotta make them so.>

Kevin Austin was targeted just twice and had an untimely drop in the fourth quarter.

Irish quarterbacks threw to Avery Davis a dozen times, but he had just three catches.

The Cincinnati secondary was able to shut down the Irish when they needed to that has the Golden Domers going back to the drawing board to see what they can fix.

“We watched a lot of film on Cincinnati, and we thought we had some matchups,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “It could be that we did a poor job of getting our kids in the right position to succeed. Mike Mayer did a great job of getting himself open and leveraging himself into some catches. Avery made some nice catches for us, but we’ve got to get more production from all the guys.”

Michael Mayer has been dealing with a groin issue since fall camp and he tweaked it during Saturday’s game. But he says he’ll be good to go against Virginia Tech next Saturday.

