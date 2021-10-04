Advertisement

Irish want more production from wide receivers

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As Notre Dame Football works out its quarterback situation over the next week, they’ll also be looking to get more production from their receivers.

“Yeah they were switching it up a lot,” tight end Michael Mayer said. ‘We knew coming in they were going to play a lot of man. But they also played a decent amount of zone too. I don’t know. Maybe they tricked us a little bit. I’m not sure. I don’t know. But we when there’s plays that are there to make, we gotta make them so.>

Kevin Austin was targeted just twice and had an untimely drop in the fourth quarter.

Irish quarterbacks threw to Avery Davis a dozen times, but he had just three catches.

The Cincinnati secondary was able to shut down the Irish when they needed to that has the Golden Domers going back to the drawing board to see what they can fix.

“We watched a lot of film on Cincinnati, and we thought we had some matchups,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “It could be that we did a poor job of getting our kids in the right position to succeed. Mike Mayer did a great job of getting himself open and leveraging himself into some catches. Avery made some nice catches for us, but we’ve got to get more production from all the guys.”

Michael Mayer has been dealing with a groin issue since fall camp and he tweaked it during Saturday’s game. But he says he’ll be good to go against Virginia Tech next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news update
UPDATE: 1 dead in Elkhart apartment fire
One killed, four injured in rollover crash.
South Bend teen killed in rollover crash
One person dead following apparent road rage incident
Road rage incident ends with one dead
Elkhart County barn fire
Two more barn fires under investigation in Elkhart County
Mishawaka School's first Trunk or Treat event
Mishawaka School’s Trunk or Treat event draws out larger crowd than expected

Latest News

Notre Dame Men’s Basketball coach Mike Brey is focusing on getting his team back to the NCAA...
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball practices get underway for the season
Cincinnati's Alec Pierce (12) is tackled by Notre Dame's TaRiq Bracy (28) and Cam Hart (5)...
“Notre Dame beat Notre Dame”: Irish defense reflects on Cincinnati loss
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne, right, runs for a touchdown against Western...
No. 17 Mich St beats W Kentucky 48-31, best start since 2015
Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) celebrates a third quarter touchdown pass with John...
No. 4 Penn State beats Indiana 24-0 with strong defense