Gunfire in Downtown South Bend injures one and effects multiple businesses

By Samantha Albert
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Around 4:30am on Sunday, police officers in Downtown South Bend heard several gun shots.

During this time, multiple calls came in about shots fired near Colfax and Main Street.

While officers were on the scene investigating the shooting, a gunshot victim admitted themselves into Memorial Hospital

The individual was struck in the lower body sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

Several businesses in the area have been left vandalized by the gunfire which is believed to be a result of the shooting incident.

Though no employees or owners of these businesses are willing to give statements on the record at this time

The South Bend Police Shooting Response Team has taken over the ongoing investigation and tells us that they do not have any more information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers or the South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau, and we will continue to update you on this story as more information develops.

