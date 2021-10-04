First Alert Forecast: Fog Monday Morning with more Showers Likely

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: A foggy morning across the area with areas of dense fog persisting through 8-9am. As the fog clears, we are left with cloudy skies and the chance for some scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder through the afternoon. Not as much widespread showers expected as yesterday. Highs in the lower 70s. High of 74.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few isolated showers linger into the early evening. Clouds remain throughout the night. Areas of fog are again possible during the early morning hours. Low of 58.

TUESDAY: Patchy areas of fog are possible during the morning. As the fog lifts, we are left with mostly cloudy skies. A few peaks of sun throughout the day. The chance for some isolated showers during the afternoon and early evening. High of 74.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some peaks of sunshine but also some isolated showers by the early afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s throughout the afternoon. High of 76.

LONG RANGE: Another low-pressure system is likely to develop and move into the region by Thursday. That will bring more showers and a few thunderstorms during the Thursday into Friday time frame. Some heavy downpours do look likely. Then heading into the weekend a few isolated showers could be possible but other than that we are mostly dry as we head into the second week of October.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, October 3rd, 2021

Sunday’s High: 73

Sunday’s Low: 65

Precipitation: 0.13″

