Elkhart Hotel at full capacity this weekend after grand-reopening

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time in 50 years the hotel opened its doors to the public, and this past weekend it was at full capacity.

“We were fully booked. I mean we were all hands on deck. Every body was doing what they could,” said Rob Scrogham, a maintenance worker for the hotel, who helped to pick out some of the historic elements.

With the Notre Dame game this weekend, and the hotel returning to Michiana, people flocked to see this 100 year old building brought back to life.

The hotel has 93 curated guest rooms, 2 restaurants, a ballroom, meeting spaces, and a rooftop bar, and the developers captured the history of Elkhart in every detail.

“And I mean it’s going back in history, they really took their time and pride in what they built,” said Scrogham.

Developers told us that it took around four years to complete this project, preserving as much of the original hotel as possible.

With businesses in Downtown Elkhart growing, the hotel was exactly what the community needed to support that.

“I imagine we’ll be full quite often,” said Scrogham.

Hotel Elkhart tells the story of Elkhart and all of the city’s history, and now, nearly a century after the hotel’s original open, guests and employees are excited to be a part of their new chapter.

If you’re interested in seeing the renovations for yourself, you can book a stay here: Hotel Elkhart | Hotels in Elkhart IN

