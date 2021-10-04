Cyclist seriously injured following hit-and-run in Elkhart

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - A cyclist is seriously injured following a hit-and-run accident with a vehicle in Elkhart.

The cyclist has been identified as 35-year-old Jared McCain of Elkhart.

The incident happened on Old U.S. 33 and Tower Rd. just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

McCain suffers from a broken back, a broken pelvis, and a laceration to the head from the impact of the crash.

The vehicle and the driver that collided with McCain are unknown at this time.

If you have any information, please call the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at (574) 533-4151 or dial 9-1-1.

