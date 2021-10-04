Advertisement

CDC releases guidelines for holiday travel

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging caution for the holidays.

To prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, the CDC is recommending people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated.

Everyone will still be required to wear masks on public transportation.

The CDC says to ensure safety, celebrate the holidays virtually with people who live with you or outside at least six feet apart.

If you are planning to attend an in-person party, the agency says to get vaccinated as soon as possible and wear masks indoors or in public if it’s an area of substantial or high transmission.

Also, they recommended people do not attend any event if sick or experiencing symptoms.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news update
UPDATE: 1 dead in Elkhart apartment fire
One killed, four injured in rollover crash.
South Bend teen killed in rollover crash
One person dead following apparent road rage incident
Road rage incident ends with one dead
Elkhart County barn fire
Two more barn fires under investigation in Elkhart County
Mishawaka School's first Trunk or Treat event
Mishawaka School’s Trunk or Treat event draws out larger crowd than expected

Latest News

FILE - This April 26, 2007 file photo shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., in...
Henrietta Lacks’ estate sues company over use of her cells
Flu cases are already here, and Dr. Harris expects this flu season to be much worse than last...
Preparing for flu season
William Shatner participates on day 3 during the 'William Shatner Spotlight' panel at C2E2 at...
William Shatner to fly to space on Blue Origin rocket next week
FILE - Students are greeted by faculty as they arrive at PS811 in New York, Monday, Sept. 13,...
COVID vaccine mandate takes effect for NYC teachers, staff