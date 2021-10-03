UPDATE: 1 dead in Elkhart apartment fire

ELKHART Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following an apartment fire in Elkhart.

Officials say the fire broke out Sunday morning around 4:20 a.m. at the Rosedale High-Rise located in the 500 Block of West Indiana Avenue.

When firefighters entered the apartment, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials are ruling the fire an accident and say it started due to smoking.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.