Tigers end losing season by beating playoff-bound White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) - Daz Cameron’ homered leading off the ninth to spark a three-run inning, and the Detroit Tigers closed their fifth straight losing season with a 5-2 win over the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox.

Detroit finished third at 77-85, 16 games behind the White Sox (93-69), whose six-game winning streak was ended.

After winning the division for the first time since 2008, the White Sox open the Division Series on Thursday at AL West champion Houston.

10/3/2021 6:52:02 PM (GMT -4:00)