Tigers end losing season by beating playoff-bound White Sox

Detroit Tigers second baseman Harold Castro (30) and center fielder Daz Cameron, right, react...
Detroit Tigers second baseman Harold Castro (30) and center fielder Daz Cameron, right, react in the rain at the end of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(Matt Marton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Daz Cameron’ homered leading off the ninth to spark a three-run inning, and the Detroit Tigers closed their fifth straight losing season with a 5-2 win over the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox.

Detroit finished third at 77-85, 16 games behind the White Sox (93-69), whose six-game winning streak was ended.

After winning the division for the first time since 2008, the White Sox open the Division Series on Thursday at AL West champion Houston.

10/3/2021 6:52:02 PM (GMT -4:00)

