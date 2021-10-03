Questions surrounding who should be Notre Dame’s starting quarterback following Cincinnati loss

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are many questions facing the Irish after Saturday’s loss to Cincinnati.

But the most pressing, what should Notre Dame do about the quarterbacks situation?

Jack Coan was healthy enough to get the start against the Bearcats but he could not get anything going in the first half.

He went 14-22 for 114 yards and an interception.

Tyler Buchner was back as the reliever after dealing with a hamstring injury. He couldn’t get the ground game going and had four carries for eights yards and an interception that cost Notre Dame.

So in came Drew Pyne in the second half and the Irish offense finally started moving.

Pyne finished 9-22 for 143 yards, both career highs for him.

“It’s amazing to go through, I’ll say it a million times, but with Coach Rees, Coach Kelly, Tyler and Jack,” Pyne said. “We’re all like this. We’re all really close. There’s no controversy between us. There’s never any sign of doubt between us. Whoever is on the field, we all have each other’s back. We’re all just trying to get better. I think the biggest thing for me is keeping a positive attitude.”

Head coach Brian Kelly says they need to figure this out.

“Clearly, we can’t continue down this road of who’s the flavor of the week here.” Kelly said. “We’re going to have to sit down and figure this out and decide which direction we want to go because it doesn’t give us the kind of continuity and consistency in offense that we need.”

Brian Kelly said they didn’t think of putting in in the first half that they wanted to give Jack Coan an opportunity to lead the offense.

But heading into the locker rooms at half, they knew they needed to make a change and in came Drew Pyne.

