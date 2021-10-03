Advertisement

“Notre Dame beat Notre Dame”: Irish defense reflects on Cincinnati loss

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday had Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman going up against his former team, the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Irish feel like they were prepared; they just didn’t execute well.

Notre Dame held Cincy to 89 yards on the ground.

However, Desmond Ridder proved to be the downfall of the Irish defense, as they gave up an average of 15.6 yards a catch.

“Yeah I mean they made some big explosive plays that we didn’t defend,” captain and linebacker Drew White said. “We gotta make those plays. I don’t think that it was anything that we really weren’t prepared for. We were prepared for everything. But at the end of the day, you gotta make plays. I think Notre Dame beat Notre Dame today. Made too many mistakes. Didn’t execute well.”

This was the first time all season that Notre Dame’s defense had just one turnover.

“There’s a litany of things relative to pass coverage,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “The fact of the matter is it wasn’t good enough. So if you want to take bits and pieces, I could take bits and pieces for each unit and say, well, that was pretty good for them. It wasn’t good enough across the board. We didn’t coach well enough, and we didn’t play well enough.”

The Irish look to bounce back when the hit the road to take on Virginia Tech at 7:30 Saturday night on the ACC Network.

