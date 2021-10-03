No. 4 Penn State beats Indiana 24-0 with strong defense
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) - Sean Clifford threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 4 Penn State beat Indiana 24-0 on Saturday.
Jahan Dotson caught a pair of touchdown passes, Brenton Strange added one and Penn State forced eight punts, two turnovers and blocked a field goal for their ninth straight victory.
10/2/2021 11:19:50 PM (GMT -4:00)