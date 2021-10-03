Advertisement

No. 4 Penn State beats Indiana 24-0 with strong defense

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) celebrates a third quarter touchdown pass with John...
Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) celebrates a third quarter touchdown pass with John Lovett (10) against Indiana during their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)(Barry Reeger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) - Sean Clifford threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 4 Penn State beat Indiana 24-0 on Saturday.

Jahan Dotson caught a pair of touchdown passes, Brenton Strange added one and Penn State forced eight punts, two turnovers and blocked a field goal for their ninth straight victory.

