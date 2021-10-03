Advertisement

No. 14 Michigan routs Wisconsin 38-17; Badgers QB Mertz hurt

Michigan's Cade McNamara throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
Michigan's Cade McNamara throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Cornelius Johnson caught both of Cade McNamara’s touchdown passes and No. 14 Michigan remained unbeaten with a 38-17 victory over Wisconsin, which lost starting quarterback Graham Mertz to a chest injury.

Wisconsin trailed 13-10 and had the ball to start the third quarter when Mertz was sacked by Daxton Hill on a third-and-9 play.

Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson both went to the locker room with chest injuries after that play.

Neither returned to the game.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/2/2021 5:47:01 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

One person dead following apparent road rage incident
Road rage incident ends with one dead
Officers find hundreds of pounds of marijuana in vehicle during traffic stop
Indiana traffic stop leads to big drug bust
Michigan State Police investigating an officer-involved shooting in Berrien County.
Suspect with knife dies after being shot by deputies
One killed, four injured in rollover crash.
South Bend teen killed in rollover crash
Beloved teacher and mother loses battle to Covid-19.
Beloved teacher and mother loses battle to Covid-19

Latest News

Gophers meet challenge, use 2nd-half rally to beat Purdue
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) runs in for a touchdown against Notre Dame's JD...
Desmond Ridder, No. 7 Cincinnati beat No. 9 Notre Dame 24-13
Friday Night Football Oct. 1 - Part 2
Friday Night Football Oct. 1 - Part 2
Oct 1: 16 News Now's Megan Smedley breaks down all the action from the week that was in...
Friday Night Football Oct.1 - Part 1