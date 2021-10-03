Advertisement

Mishawaka School’s Trunk or Treat event draws out larger crowd than expected

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -

Mishawaka School’s Trunk or Treat event brought in a much larger crowd than was expected.

“We expected to have about a thousand kids possibly. We are well well over that. The line has been ongoing now for about two hours. Uhm so it didn’t start until 5:30 but they were already lined up around the block by 5,” said Holly Parks, the School Board President.

“It’s been uh, such a fun event. Our parents are happy. Our kids are happy. It feels really good tonight here at Mishawaka,” said Wayne Barker, the Superintendent of the Schools of Mishawaka.

With candy being handed out, games being played, great costumes being shown off, food trucks, performances by the choir, and more, Mishawaka’s Education Foundation went all out for their first Trunk or Treat.

“And we just love Mishawaka Kiddos. And we’re gonna make it happen for them. And it’s all a give back. We love it,” said Jane Wright, the Executive Director for the Mishawaka Education Foundation.

“I’m pretty sure the Meijers and Walmart and Martin’s are out of candy by now,” said Parks.

The Mishawaka Education Foundation puts on a bunch of events each year, to bring the community together, and give back.

“We do things like this to try to really serve the people that are in our community, and it’s a lot of fun to do that,” said Barker.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, four injured in rollover crash.
South Bend teen killed in rollover crash
One person dead following apparent road rage incident
Road rage incident ends with one dead
Pedestrian struck outside of Linebacker Lounge
Elkhart County barn fire
Two more barn fires under investigation in Elkhart County
Beloved teacher and mother loses battle to Covid-19.
Beloved teacher and mother loses battle to Covid-19

Latest News

SUNDAY: Waves of showers and T-showers ahead of an approaching cold front. A few peeks of...
First Alert Forecast: Shower chances continue Sunday
The Four Flags Apple Festival in Niles was in full swing Saturday.
Four Flags Apple Festival underway in Niles
South Bend Mud Bog - clipped version
South Bend Mud Bog - clipped version
Niles Apple Festival
Niles Apple Festival