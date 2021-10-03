Mishawaka School’s Trunk or Treat event draws out larger crowd than expected

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -

Mishawaka School’s Trunk or Treat event brought in a much larger crowd than was expected.

“We expected to have about a thousand kids possibly. We are well well over that. The line has been ongoing now for about two hours. Uhm so it didn’t start until 5:30 but they were already lined up around the block by 5,” said Holly Parks, the School Board President.

“It’s been uh, such a fun event. Our parents are happy. Our kids are happy. It feels really good tonight here at Mishawaka,” said Wayne Barker, the Superintendent of the Schools of Mishawaka.

With candy being handed out, games being played, great costumes being shown off, food trucks, performances by the choir, and more, Mishawaka’s Education Foundation went all out for their first Trunk or Treat.

“And we just love Mishawaka Kiddos. And we’re gonna make it happen for them. And it’s all a give back. We love it,” said Jane Wright, the Executive Director for the Mishawaka Education Foundation.

“I’m pretty sure the Meijers and Walmart and Martin’s are out of candy by now,” said Parks.

The Mishawaka Education Foundation puts on a bunch of events each year, to bring the community together, and give back.

“We do things like this to try to really serve the people that are in our community, and it’s a lot of fun to do that,” said Barker.

