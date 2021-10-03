Advertisement

Happ’s home run caps comeback as Cubs stun Cardinals 6-5

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, right, is congratulated by teammate Frank Schwindel after hitting a...
Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, right, is congratulated by teammate Frank Schwindel after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Ian Happ drove a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning to sour what could be Jon Lester’s final career start, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5.

Lester, 37, hasn’t declared whether he intends to come back for a 17th season.

The left-hander pitched for the Cubs for six seasons, including the 2016 World Series team.

Happ drove a 2-0 pitch from Luís Garcia over the center-field wall for his career-high 25th home run of the season.

The blast made a winner out of Jason Adam, who pitched a perfect eighth.

10/2/2021 11:29:38 PM (GMT -4:00)

