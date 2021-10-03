Advertisement

Groundbreaking ceremony for gymnasium at Michigan Lutheran High School

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
St. Joseph, Mich. (WNDU) - Three million dollars— that’s how much money is being donated to build a new gym at a local high school in St. Joseph.

Today, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at Michigan Lutheran High School to mark the beginning of construction.

The project will include an auxiliary gymnasium, a state of the art weight room, team room, office space, and storage— all of it possible thanks to local donor Rob Kohn.

“We’re certainly blessed to be able to have all of this,” Michigan Lutheran High School principal Matt Herbst said. “And obviously, special thanks to our Lord and Mr. Kohn for his generosity to the progress.”

Construction is expected to begin Monday morning.

School officials expect the new gym to be ready by August of next year.

