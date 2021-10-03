Gophers meet challenge, use 2nd-half rally to beat Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Trey Potts gave Minnesota the lead on a 4-yard touchdown run three plays into the second half and the Golden Gophers hung on for a 20-13 victory at Purdue.

It’s the first second-half comeback in coach P.J. Fleck’s 50-game tenure at Minnesota.

The Gophers had lost 17 straight when trailing at halftime under Fleck.

Purdue’s offense was shut out in the second half.

10/2/2021 4:16:46 PM (GMT -4:00)