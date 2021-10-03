Advertisement

Giolito solid, Moncada HR, Chisox top Tigers, 6th win in row

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada, right, celebrates with Billy Hamilton after hitting a two-run...
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada, right, celebrates with Billy Hamilton after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Lucas Giolito tuned up for the playoffs with a solid start, Yoán Moncada hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 for their sixth straight win.

The AL Central champion White Sox are set to begin the postseason at Houston on Thursday in the best-of-five AL Division Series.

Giolito finished his dominant second half by pitching five innings, allowing one run and two hits.

He has not permitted more than three runs in any of his last nine starts.

Dallas Keuchel, in his second relief appearance of the season for the White Sox, gave up three runs on four hits and a walk while getting just two outs.

10/2/2021 11:29:10 PM (GMT -4:00)

