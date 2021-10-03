Advertisement

Four Flags Apple Festival underway in Niles

By Carly Miller
Oct. 2, 2021
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Four Flags Apple Festival in Niles was in full swing Saturday.

The multiple-day event celebrates all things apple-related!

There are carnival rides, food vendors, arts and crafts, and much more. After not being able to have the festival last year, organizers are excited to be back, and so is one special man who has been a part of the festival for more than 20 years.

“All the friends that I’ve seen. All the teenagers, I used to make them balloons when they were little and they still come by and say hi. The festival committee is just wonderful, and then all these people come here that I get to see once a year. It’s so cool!” Rosco the Clown said.

The festival is at the corner of Lake and 17th Street and continues throughout Saturday evening into Sunday with a pancake breakfast in the morning.

