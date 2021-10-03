Fields, Bears bounce back to beat winless Lions 24-14

CHICAGO (AP) - Rookie Justin Fields brushed off a nightmarish first start, and the Chicago Bears bounced back from one of the worst offensive performances the NFL has seen to beat the winless Detroit Lions 24-14.

Fields and the Bears were in much better form coming off a brutal loss at Cleveland last week.

They rang up 373 yards after being held by the Browns to 47, the ninth-lowest total in league history.

Fields completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards and an interception in his second consecutive start with Andy Dalton sidelined because of a bone bruise in his left knee.

David Montgomery ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with a knee injury.

Detroit’s Jared Goff was 24 of 38 for 299 yards and two TDs.

10/3/2021 4:19:53 PM (GMT -4:00)