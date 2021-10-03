Advertisement

Fields, Bears bounce back to beat winless Lions 24-14

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass the ball against the Detroit Lions...
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Rookie Justin Fields brushed off a nightmarish first start, and the Chicago Bears bounced back from one of the worst offensive performances the NFL has seen to beat the winless Detroit Lions 24-14.

Fields and the Bears were in much better form coming off a brutal loss at Cleveland last week.

They rang up 373 yards after being held by the Browns to 47, the ninth-lowest total in league history.

Fields completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards and an interception in his second consecutive start with Andy Dalton sidelined because of a bone bruise in his left knee.

David Montgomery ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with a knee injury.

Detroit’s Jared Goff was 24 of 38 for 299 yards and two TDs.

10/3/2021 4:19:53 PM (GMT -4:00)

