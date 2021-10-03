Elkhart apartment fire quickly brought under control

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire broke out in an apartment in the 500 Block of W. Indiana Ave. in Elkhart this morning.

The call came in around 4:20, and crews were able to respond and bring the fire under control quickly.

At this time, it’s unknown if there were any injuries and the cause is still under investigation.

City dispatch confirms that the fire was confined to just one apartment.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.