Advertisement

Women’s rights rally held in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Activists from around the community came together Saturday in support for women’s reproductive rights ahead of the Supreme Court’s session that could overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion case.

The rally started around 10 AM at the plaza in front of the Morris Theatre.

About 50 people turned out for the event holding signs, listening to speakers, and to participate in “action stations.”

It was all aimed at getting activists involved in a variety of ways, including registering to vote and sending postcards to elected officials.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead following apparent road rage incident
Road rage incident ends with one dead
Officers find hundreds of pounds of marijuana in vehicle during traffic stop
Indiana traffic stop leads to big drug bust
Michigan State Police investigating an officer-involved shooting in Berrien County.
Suspect with knife dies after being shot by deputies
One killed, four injured in rollover crash.
South Bend teen killed in rollover crash
Beloved teacher and mother loses battle to Covid-19.
Beloved teacher and mother loses battle to Covid-19

Latest News

Trucks are getting down in dirty as part of the South Bend Sod Busters Fall Mud Bog.
South Bend Sod Busters host fall mud bog
Barn fires continue to be a problem across Michiana -- this time, in Syracuse.
Two barn fires hours apart in Kosciusko County
Activists from around the community come together in South Bend in support for women's...
Women's rally for reproductive rights in South Bend
A pedestrian is in a hospital following a hit-and-run outside of the Linebacker Lounge in South...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle outside Linebacker Lounge