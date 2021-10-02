Women’s rights rally held in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Activists from around the community came together Saturday in support for women’s reproductive rights ahead of the Supreme Court’s session that could overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion case.

The rally started around 10 AM at the plaza in front of the Morris Theatre.

About 50 people turned out for the event holding signs, listening to speakers, and to participate in “action stations.”

It was all aimed at getting activists involved in a variety of ways, including registering to vote and sending postcards to elected officials.

