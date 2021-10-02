Advertisement

Two more barn fires under investigation in Elkhart County

The calls came in late Friday night and were reported near Syracuse
(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two more barn fires are under investigation in Elkhart County.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, the first was reported around 9:39 last night in the 72000 block of County Road 43.

At around 11:17, crews responded to the second fire. This one happened in the 13000 block of County Road 48.

Both fires were on properties in Syracuse, and were just about five miles from each other.

No injuries were reported at either fire.

Elkhart County Detectives are working with the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate both fires.

Their investigation is ongoing, and our news team has been told that additional details will not be released until Monday.

This is a developing story, and 16 News Now will continue to bring you updates both on-air and online.

