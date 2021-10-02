South Bend teen killed in rollover crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A teenager from South Bend was killed in a rollover crash in Cass County, Michigan.

It happened at Mason Street and Gordon Road around 11:30 Friday night.

Deputies found a car on its roof in a field. Matthew White, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four 18-year-olds from Edwardsburg and a 19-year-old from Cassopolis were taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for injuries.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

