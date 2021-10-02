Advertisement

South Bend Sod Busters host fall mud bog

Trucks are getting down in dirty as part of the South Bend Sod Busters Fall Mud Bog.
Trucks are getting down in dirty as part of the South Bend Sod Busters Fall Mud Bog.(Carly Miller)
By Carly Miller
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Trucks are getting down in dirty as part of the South Bend Sod Busters Fall Mud Bog.

An estimated 60 trucks made their attempt to get through the mud bog Saturday, with the first class of trucks starting at 10 a.m.

This is one of two mud bogs the club has each year with all the proceeds from Saturday’s event supporting Camp Millhouse, a camp for kids and adults with special needs.

“The biggest thing is the money that we raise and donate to charity, that’s why most of us in the club do this. And just seeing all the different people come out. We’re very family-oriented,” Sod Busters Vice President Mark Sikorski said.

If you missed Saturday’s event, the South Bend Sod Busters will have their next mod bug on Memorial Day weekend.

