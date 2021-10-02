Advertisement

Road rage incident ends with one dead

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following an apparent road rage incident in Mishawaka Friday night.

Mishawaka Police tell 16 News Now that they were dispatched for a road rage incident around 7:30. They later learned that it stemmed from a domestic situation that started at Irish Hills Apartments in South Bend.

Two cars, one driven by a male and the other by a female, were chasing each other before crashing west of the intersection of Mishawaka Avenue and Liberty Drive.

The female driver got out and went to get help -- she is reportedly okay.

According to police, the male driver was seen running down to the river bank south of Mishawaka and Liberty, where shots were fired as Mishawaka officers arrived on scene. A short time later, another shot was heard by officers on scene.

The male was found on the riverbank, where he succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are withholding the identity of the male until his family can be notified.

