Reservations available for hayrides at Bendix Woods County Park

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Groups can now enjoy fall with a two-hour tractor-drawn hayride through Bendix Woods County Park.

Reservations for the 2021 season are available through November 7. Timeslots begin at 1pm, 3:30pm, 6pm or 8:30pm. The fee for private party hayrides is $120 for up to 80 people. The fee includes tractor-drawn hayrides and a campfire at the hayride site.

Group hayrides can be scheduled at sjcparks.org.

