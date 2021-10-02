Advertisement

Reservations available for hayrides at Bendix Woods County Park

By 16 News Now
Oct. 2, 2021
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Groups can now enjoy fall with a two-hour tractor-drawn hayride through Bendix Woods County Park.

Reservations for the 2021 season are available through November 7.  Timeslots begin at 1pm, 3:30pm, 6pm or 8:30pm. The fee for private party hayrides is $120 for up to 80 people. The fee includes tractor-drawn hayrides and a campfire at the hayride site.

Group hayrides can be scheduled at sjcparks.org.

